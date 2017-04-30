× Woman hoping to find person who lost very special necklace

WADSWORTH, Ohio — A woman is hoping the power of social media helps her track down the person who lost a very special necklace.

Monica Green, who reached out to FOX 8 News, said she found the piece of jewelry Saturday evening at Anytime Fitness in Wadsworth.

The necklace says “Dad Forever in My Heart” and Monica believes it has ashes inside. “I can only imagine how much this necklace means to someone,” Monica wrote in her Facebook post.

Her post has been shared hundreds of times.

Anytime Fitness is grateful to Monica for keeping the necklace safe. When they reopen Monday, they will check to see who came in and hopefully track down the person that way, if the owner hasn’t been found.