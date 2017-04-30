Weather: Mild evening will close out the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Wow! What a taste of summer! Right? We managed to reach 86 degrees in Cleveland…2 degrees shy of our record! It was definitely a warm one this afternoon. A few showers and storms popped mainly in our eastern and southeastern areas. There is a risk of a hit or miss shower/storm through the evening and overnight. Otherwise, pretty mild with temps only dropping into the mid and upper 60’s.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

A cold front will move across the state Monday morning, bringing with it another round of rain and storms for everyone. The rain will exit our eastern areas by 1 PM. Then spotty showers are expected through the evening as cooler temperatures start to spill in. The first week of May features below average temperatures and more rounds of rain.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

Download the Fox 8 Weather app it’s free and we can pinpoint your location giving you an accurate hourly forecast. Try it out, you’ll never use a different weather app again!