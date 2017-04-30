Texas police officer faked his own death, fled into Mexico

AUSTIN, Texas — Authorities in Texas say a police officer who notified his wife that he planned to kill himself actually faked his own death and fled to Mexico.

An arrest affidavit revealed Friday that 29-year-old Austin officer Coleman Martin earlier in the week texted his wife a photo of a note indicating he meant to drown himself in a lake near the border with Mexico.

APA President says officer who staged suicide embarassed department and family https://t.co/orx9FAhLBg pic.twitter.com/FxQ58AHM6D — FOX 7 Austin (@fox7austin) April 30, 2017

But authorities later were contacted by a woman who received an email from Martin explaining that he abandoned his car at the lake. According to ABC News, Martin had a close relationship with the woman. She was interviewed and gave investigators evidence that Martin was still alive and that he was trying to fake his death.

Martin then rode a bike to a convenience store, grabbed a taxi to the border and hopped a bus into Mexico.

Authorities on Saturday continued to search for Martin, who’s been charged with a misdemeanor count of making a false report.