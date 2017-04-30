Summer Sunday: Temps in the 80s; breezy and thunderstorms tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers and thunderstorms will be on and off through the remainder of the weekend. The lowest chance is today, so it’s our pick day of the weekend. Our latest round of rain has come and gone.

After a VERY pronounced temperature gradient Saturday afternoon, temperatures will be pretty uniform Sunday. Highs expected to be in the 80s! We get a break from the showers and storms in the meantime; I don’t expect our next round to push in until this evening into Monday.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

