Police looking for man accused of stealing credit cards from Akron home, using at store

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are searching for a suspect who they say stole credit cards from someone’s home then used them at a store.

Police say the burglary happened on Elmwood Court on the evening of April 6. They believe the suspect got into a bedroom and took the credit cards.

He is accused of then using the stolen credit cards at Circle K on S. Maple Street.

The suspect is 5’10”-6′ and 180-200 lbs.

If you have any information about the crime, you’re asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED; the Summit County Crime Stoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS; or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes).