Ohio bridge refuses to fall down after three implosion attempts

LEBANON, Ohio — A state transportation agency says it will use a crane to tear down the remaining portion of a southwest Ohio bridge truss by truss after three implosion attempts failed to finish the job.

Workers tried again Sunday to bring down what’s left of the old Jeremiah Morrow Bridge over the Little Miami River in Warren County after two blast attempts a week ago.

An Ohio Department of Transportation spokesman says there will be no more implosions for the bridge that once carried Interstate 71 traffic and has been replaced by twin concrete spans. Like its predecessors, the new Jeremiah Morrow spans are Ohio’s tallest bridges at 239 feet and nearly the longest at 2,300 feet.

The bridges are 30 miles northeast of Cincinnati.