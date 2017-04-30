× Bainbridge police investigate ‘incident’ between drivers

BAINBRIDGE TWP, Ohio – Bainbridge Township police are investigating what they are calling an “incident between drivers” Sunday evening.

Bainbridge Township Police Chief John Bokovitz tells Fox 8’s Allison Brown that the department was called to the area of Route 306 and Route 422 at around 6 p.m. He says that there was an incident between drivers and it is believed the incident began on Route 422 eastbound and ended on Route 306, just off the 422 exit to that road.

Witnesses to the incident say that two pickups were involved.

Witnesses to the incident say that two pickups were involved.

Police have not released any more information.