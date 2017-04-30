Adorable: April and baby mark another milestone as calf name reveal gets closer

HARPURSVILLE, NY — We will soon know the name of April’s baby!

You have until 6 p.m. ET tonight to vote for your favorite name. Animal Adventure Park said the name choices are within hundreds of each other. The winning name is expected to be revealed on May 1.

**Here is a link to Animal Adventure Park where you can vote, if you’d like**

Meanwhile, baby and April are doing great; the calf is thriving and growing. The park shared a couple adorable photos this weekend including a photo of mom and calf’s first time outside together.

Another photo shows everyone’s favorite giraffe keeper, Alyssa, with baby.

Don’t forget: If you need an April and baby fix, the Giraffe Cam will be up Tuesdays from 4 p.m.-8 p.m.