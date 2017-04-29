Seen On TV: 4/29/17

Here are the Seen on TV links for Saturday, April 29, 2017:
- Click here for more information on suicide prevention
- Click here for RTA rerouting info during the filming of American Ninja Warrior
- Click here for more on the Cleveland’s Domestic Violence Child Advocacy Center benefit
- Click here for more on Jazzy June Bug
- Click here for more on Love Anji
- Click here for more on Cleveland Clinic Minority Men’s Health Center
- Click here to vote to name April’s calf
- Click here for more on Malley’s
- For more on Splinters and Paint Creations, click here or click here.
- For more on Leigh Roth Photography click here or click here
- Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
- Click here for more on local hotels part of the Holiday Inn security breach
- Click here for Cavaliers playoff schedule — Round 1
- Click here for resources to help those battling an addiction
- Click here for Autism Awareness Month
- Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
- Click here for more information on ODOT’s construction schedule
- Click here to contribute to the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery
- Click here for more on Cleveland Chain Reaction
- Click here for St. Jude Dream Home prize list
- Click here to find a Red Cross blood drive
- Click here for Dick Goddard calendar information
- Click here to nominate your Cool School
- Click here for more on the Dawson Foundation
- Click here for Cleveland Orchestra information
- Click here for Cleveland Indians 2017 schedule
- Click here for more on the CPD proposed use of force policy
- Click here for RTA routes
- Click here for the entire Cavs 2016-2017 schedule
- Click here for more on Szarka Financial
- Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
- Click here to find out what channel WGN America is on your TV
- Click here for more on Live Nation concerts coming to NE Ohio
- Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
- Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
- Click here for Dr. Marc
- Click here for Career Marketplace