CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Fire Department has responded to the west side of Cleveland, where a home exploded early Saturday morning, officials tell Fox 8 News.

It happened at around 8 a.m. in the 10900 block of Linnet Avenue.

Officials said at least one person has been injured; further details were not immediately released.

