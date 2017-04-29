Police ask for help in finding missing Euclid woman

EUCLID, Ohio – Police are asking for help as they search for a woman missing from her home in Euclid.

Karina Gillard, 48, left her residence on East 221st Street in Euclid at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and has not been seen since. She has an intellectual development disorder and thus cannot make logical decisions on her own.

She was last seen in a grey 2003 Volkswagen Passat with the license plate number GMA5156.

Ms. Gillard is 5’5″ tall and weighs 102 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her or her car should call 911.