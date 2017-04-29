Pepper Pike couple dies in early morning house fire

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – A Pepper Pike couple died after their home caught fire early Saturday morning.

The Pepper Pike Fire Department says that when they arrived at the home of Kermit and Ann Greeneisen on Summit Lane at 3:43 a.m., the building was fully engulfed in the flames. Police tell Fox 8 that they were the only people inside the home.

Kermit, 82, and his wife Ann, 80, were longtime residents of Pepper Pike.

A number of other fire departments, including Beachwood, Lyndhurst, Orange Village, Mayfield Village and Mayfield Heights, were called out to help battle the fire.

Investigators from the Ohio Fire Marshall’s Office and the Hillcrest Regional Fire Investigation Unit were also on hand to help.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Ohio Fire Marshall’s Office. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.