Live blog: Cleveland Browns latest members Kizer, Ogunjobi talk to media

BEREA, Ohio – As the 2017 NFL Draft continues, two of the newest members of the Browns, quarterback DeShone Kizer and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi will be talking to the media Saturday afternoon.

Toledo native Kizer, from Notre Dame, was the Browns’ second round draft pick and 52nd pick overall. During a conference call Friday night, DeShone talked about the first two days of the NFL Draft. “It’s definitely a different experience. Obviously, being in Philly yesterday was a unique experience. I had a great time. To sit there and wait and try to figure out where you are going to land is definitely new to me. Obviously, the wait was well worth it now that I’m going to be able to stay at home and call myself a Cleveland Brown.”

Ogunjobi, from NC Charlotte, was their third round pick and 65th overall.

