Live blog: Cleveland Browns latest members Kizer, Ogunjobi talk to media

BEREA, Ohio – As the 2017 NFL Draft continues, two of the newest members of the Browns, quarterback DeShone Kizer and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi will be talking to the media Saturday afternoon.
Toledo native Kizer, from Notre Dame, was the Browns’ second round draft pick and 52nd pick overall. During a conference call Friday night, DeShone talked about the first two days of the NFL Draft. “It’s definitely a different experience. Obviously, being in Philly yesterday was a unique experience. I had a great time. To sit there and wait and try to figure out where you are going to land is definitely new to me. Obviously, the wait was well worth it now that I’m going to be able to stay at home and call myself a Cleveland Brown.”
Ogunjobi, from NC Charlotte, was their third round pick and 65th overall.
What do you think about being the 52nd pick?
Kizer: I’m in the right place for a reason. God has a time and place for everything. I was more than excited that as the 52nd pick approached I was more than excited to know I would be a Brown.
Kizer: Notre Dame was an honor for me – to play in front of a world-wide fan base. It really made me get a sense of myself. You learn to stay poised.
Kizer: My motto has been “win from within”
Kizer: I will be competing with myself to be the best quarterback I can be.
Kizer: My dad coached me in basketball from the day I could walk. Those car rides home from tough games. It was tough coaching and pushes me to be the best I can. Coach Jackson will push me to be my best, just like Dad did.
Kizer: I used to be a good basketball player, but not anymore.
Kizer: in these last few months, I know how much room for growth there is. I can learn a lot, and the history here at the QB position we’ve heard a lot about.
Kizer on ND coach Kelly: he had some good things to say on the sideline. He was at the draft with me. We enjoyed that experience together.
Kizer: the responsibility of being a QB at ND gave me lots of experiences – with success, without success. I saw it all from every perspective. I’ll pull from that to get back to winning.
Kizer: if I had to play as a rookie, I’d be pretty excited and would prepare as best as I can. If I play early, I’ll contribute as much as and as best as I can.
Ogunjobi: coming from a small program like Charlotte, are you ready to work with the coaches in the NFL…says absolutely – very excited.
Ogunjobi wants to be an example to kids to let them know that their situations don’t define them. He wants to let them know they can do anything.
Kizer: I’ve learned how much really goes into winning at ND. It’s part talent, but it’s also culture and environment.
Kizer: Being the competitor I am I want to learn as quickly as I can to play. I’ll do whatever it takes to contribute as quickly as I can.
Kizer: It’s not about when you win, it’s where you go. This is the best situation for me. I just want to look forward to what I can do here.
Kizer: This area of the country you need to be able to play in all conditions. To me football should be played in the cold and the mud! I will take my experiences growing up and bring them to playing here in Cleveland.
