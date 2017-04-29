Forecast: showers, thunderstorms hanging around for rest of weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Showers and thunderstorms will be on and off through the remainder of the weekend. The lowest chance is tomorrow, so it’s our pick day of the weekend. Our latest round of rain has come and gone. Watch out for foggy spots now! This evening and tonight we’re drying out and we’re warming up. Temperatures will rise to around 60 degrees by daybreak.

After a VERY pronounced temperature gradient Saturday afternoon, temperatures will be pretty uniform Sunday. Highs expected to top in the low 80’s! We get a break from the showers and storms in the meantime, I don’t expect our next round to push in until Sunday evening into Monday.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

