Defend the Land: Cavs playoff game info; Fan Fest; watch parties

CLEVELAND — Let’s go, Cavs! The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Toronto Raptors in Round 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals starting on May 1.

In advance of the best-of-seven series, the team on Saturday released details about upcoming watch parties, ticket information and game times.

The schedule:

Game 1: Monday, May 1 at 7:00 PM ET at Quicken Loans Arena

Game 2: Wednesday, May 3 at 7:00 PM ET at Quicken Loans Arena

Game 3: Friday, May 5 at 7:00 PM ET at Air Canada Centre

Game 4: Sunday, May 7 at 3:30 PM ET at Air Canada Centre

Game 5: To be announced (if necessary)

Game 6: To be announced (if necessary)

Game 7: To be announced (if necessary)

Free Cavs Fan Fest:

Fans attending home games at The Q will be treated to a high-energy experience with video intros, entertainment acts and a Cavs t-shirt on every seat for every game.

Doors open for each game 90 minutes prior to tipoff.

Fans without tickets to the games can experience the playoff games FREE at the Cavs Fan Fest outdoors at Gateway Plaza and along East 6th Street.

Its starts at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 1, before Game 1, and at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, before Game 2.

Watch parties:

Each road game will provide fans the biggest and best watch party at The Q! While catching the live action on the Humongotron, fans can enjoy game-like experiences, like mock-player intros, flames, and performances.

Tickets: Watch Party tickets go on sale Monday, May 1, at 10 a.m. at Northeast Ohio Discount Drug Mart locations, Cavs.com and the Quicken Loans Arena Box Office. Tickets are $5.00 each and all proceeds benefit the Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity.

