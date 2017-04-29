Browns take tackle Roderick Johnson and DT Caleb Brantley in rounds 5,6 of 2017 draft

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns, on Saturday, with the No. 160 pick in the 5th round of the 2017 NFL Draft selected tackle Roderick Johnson and in the 6th round with the 185th

pick selected defensive tackle Caleb Brantley.(The Browns also have a second pick in the 6th round at the 224 slot.)

Johnson, is a 6’7″, 298 pound draft choice from Florida State.

Brantley is a 6’3″, 307 pounder from Florida.

