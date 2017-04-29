Browns take tackle Roderick Johnson and DT Caleb Brantley in rounds 5,6 of 2017 draft

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns, on Saturday, with the No. 160 pick in the 5th round of the 2017 NFL Draft selected tackle Roderick Johnson and in the 6th round with the 185th
ORLANDO, FL – SEPTEMBER 05: Roderick Johnson #77 and Derrick Kelly II #74 of the Florida State Seminoles celebrate in the second half against the Mississippi Rebels during the Camping World Kickoff at Camping World Stadium on September 5, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
pick selected defensive tackle Caleb Brantley.(The Browns also have a second pick in the 6th round at the 224 slot.)
Johnson, is a 6’7″, 298 pound draft choice from Florida State.
Brantley is a 6’3″, 307 pounder from Florida.
GAINESVILLE, FL – SEPTEMBER 12: Caleb Brantley #57 of the Florida Gators celebrates a defensive stop during the game against the East Carolina Pirates at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 12, 2015 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
