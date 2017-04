PHILADELPHIA — The Cleveland Browns on Saturday selected defensive back Howard Wilson in the fourth round with the No. 126 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Cleveland traded with Denver to acquire the pick. Cleveland gets the No. 126 and 252 pick in the draft, while the Denver Broncos get the No. 145 and 175 pick.

Details of our trade with Denver 👇 #BrownsDraft pic.twitter.com/FDP9gL3b9b — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 29, 2017

The Browns made history on Friday by selecting three players in the opening round of the NFL draft.

