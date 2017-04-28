Trubisky’s former coach: “He’s going to lead (the Bears) to a lot of success”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio -- The Chicago Bears selected Mitchell Trubisky, of Mentor, as the second in the draft Thursday.

There was a huge reaction from the Happy Moose Bar and Grill in Mentor when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the announcement.

Many had hoped the Cleveland Browns would be able to pick him up eventually. But the hope faded fast when the Chicago Bears traded four picks to the San Francisco 49ers to move up one slot to draft the quarterback.

Trubisky's former coach, Matt Gray, said he had no doubt the player would go far.

"He was a special kid," said Gray. "He was extremely hardworking and very talented, but he was also very humble and a very great leader in our football program. What you see right now is what you've seen from the ground up."

He said Trubisky will bring the Bears much success.

"There's going to be a lot of Chicago Bears fans here in NE Ohio," he said.

Watch the full interview above.

Read more here.