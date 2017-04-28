The awkward reason these two wanted nothing to do with the ‘Kiss Cam’

Awkward Kiss Cam Moment Number 324… pic.twitter.com/bA52qa5ndq — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 28, 2017

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — It’s a tradition at most NBA games — the “Kiss Cam.”

But when the camera caught at a man and a woman at Thursday night’s Milwaukee Bucks game, they were having none of it.

The man shook his head “no” as the camera was on him. The woman he was with was looking at her phone.

After a few seconds, the man mouthed the words “That’s my mom.”

When his mom looked up at the screen, she had a look of disgust.

The Bucks tweeted a GIF of the moment and called it “Awkward Kiss Cam Moment Number 324…”