Thanks for your service! Police pup retiring after 9 years of service in Avon

AVON, Ohio — After nine years of serving the City of Avon, police service dog, Lennox, is retiring.

The city says the pup will be recognized at the Avon City Council meeting on Monday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Lennox was born in Germany where he was raised to be a service dog. He arrived in Avon in 2008 and was transferred to his current handler, Officer Chris Barton, to begin training for his state certification as a police service dog.

According to the city, Lennox was trained and certified in subject apprehension, tracking, many different searches, obedience and narcotics detection.

In 2008, Lennox and Officer Barton were state certified as a dual purpose K9 team.

Lennox has done so much over these nine years including responding to over 350 calls for service and has contributed to over 90 criminal arrests.

Lennox is now 11 ½ and will retire to the home of his devoted handler, Officer Barton.