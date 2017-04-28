Spring into May with a new four-legged BFF from the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

The weather is getting warmer — which means it’s a perfect time to get yourself a buddy to spend all that time with outside!

There are lots of dogs up for adoption at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter.

**For a few of those dogs, see the gallery above**

The shelter is located on Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View.

It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Adoption fees at the shelter are regularly $95. The adoption fee include the dog license, microchipping, first set of vaccinations, spay/neuter and rabies shot.

More information on the dogs up for adoption here.

For more on the shelter, click here.