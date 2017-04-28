‘Roseanne’ reboot could be on the way: Would you watch?

LOS ANGELES — Ready for more Roseanne? With so many shows getting a reboot in the past several years, the comedy is next up, according to reports.

Deadline reported the show is getting eight new episodes and that Roseann Barr, John Goodman and Sara Gilbert are all on board.

A source told ET, the revival is still in early discussions.

Roseanne ran for nine seasons and was one of the most popular shows on TV. The series followed the Conner family who lived in Illinois.

Would you like to see it make a comeback? Vote in our poll: