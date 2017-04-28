‘Remarkable’ Summit County man sworn in as ‘Honorary Deputy Sheriff’

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A man described as “remarkable” who always helps others was given a huge honor to match his accomplishments this week.

Rick Lynn, known as “Big Rick” to his friends, was sworn in as an Honorary Deputy Sheriff Thursday.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the title is given “every so often” to a person “who has exhibited qualities of character, integrity and compassion that identify him or her as a truly remarkable individual.”

Lynn “was given this prestigious title in recognition of his good citizenship, for being a considerate and respectful person who always helps others, and for following the laws of the State of Ohio.”

He was recommended for the honor by Summit County Sheriff Deputy Tom Fickes. His father and sister attended his swearing-in ceremony and witnessed him take his oath of honor.