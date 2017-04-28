× Parma police looking for suspects after woman carjacked at gunpoint

PARMA, Ohio — The Parma Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying and locating three males who carjacked a Lakewood woman at gunpoint.

Police said on April 28, shortly after midnight, officers responded to W. 78th Street and Newport Avenue after receiving a report that a woman had her car stolen at gunpoint.

When she came to a stop sign, a silver-colored Kia that had been driving behind her suddenly pulled around to the driver’s side of her car and stopped.

The woman told police one of the males got out of the car, pointed a gun at her, and ordered her out of her car. He then got into her car.

Police said a second male, who was a passenger in the silver Kia, got out of that car and got into the passenger side of the woman’s car. They took off.

The male with the gun was described as a black male in his 20s, wearing a blue hoodie. The second male was described as a white male. There was an unidentified third suspect who was driving the Kia.

Parma police said anyone with information about the incident or suspects should please call Parma Police Department Crime Tip Line at 440-887-7340.