Missing: Hubert Miller

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Hubert Miller went missing Aug. 19, 1979, in Cleveland.

He is 5'1" tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Hubert would be 70 years old now.

If you have any information, call Detective Callahan with Cleveland Police Fourth District at 216-623-3138.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**