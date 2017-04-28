Garrett & Peppers arrive in CLE, will throw out first pitches at tonight’s Indians game

BEREA, Ohio — Two of the Cleveland Browns’ newest players are already in town settling in to their new digs.

The Browns selected defensive end Myles Garrett and Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers during the first round of the 2017 NFL draft Thursday.

They also swapped a second-round selection with Green Bay to take tight-end David Njoku late in the first round.

Friday, both Peppers and Garrett arrived in Cleveland, and tweets by the Browns show them getting the grand tour of the training facility.

Garrett and Peppers will be introduced at a press conference later today.

They will begin their time in Cleveland by throwing out the first pitches at tonight’s Cleveland Indians game.

Welcome to Cleveland, Myles and Jabrill! The duo will throw out first pitches at tomorrow night's game. #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/uSnOYC714x — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 28, 2017

Most experts considered Garrett, a three-year starter at Texas A&M, to be the best player in this year’s draft. In his final college season, the 6-foot-4 defensive end had 15 tackles for losses and 8.5 sacks.

Cleveland grabbed Peppers, Michigan’s safety, known for playing on both sides of the ball, at No. 25.

“I’m a tenacious defender. I’m a guy who’s a competitor. I’m going to out-compete and out-challenge. That’s what I am going to continue and want to continue to do once I get to the league,” Peppers told reporters Thursday night.

The NFL draft resumes tonight. The Browns have the 52nd and 65th overall picks.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns and the 2017 NFL Draft here