Kent State issues warning after confirmed cases of mumps

KENT, Ohio– Kent State University wants staff and students to be alert after confirmed cases of the mumps.

On Friday afternoon, the university sent out an email, which said the city of Kent and Portage County health departments recently became aware of mumps cases at the main campus.

“University Health Services is advising all students and university employees that it is likely that the mumps virus is circulating in the vicinity and advising everyone to be aware of the signs and symptoms of this virus,” the email from Kent State said.

Symptoms of the mumps include fever, headaches, fatigue, body aches and swollen glads. In serious cases, patients can develop viral meningitis. The disease is caused by a virus and symptoms usually appear between 16 and 18 days after infection. Mumps spreads through coughing and sneezing.

Kent State said people should verify their immunization status and contact University Health Services at 330-672-2322 if they need vaccinated.

For more information about the mumps, go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.