Indians welcome Browns’ 3 first-round picks to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Our new Cleveland Browns players started their time in town by throwing out the first pitches at Friday night’s Indians game at Progressive Field.

The Indians made the announcement in a ‘Welcome to Cleveland’ tweet Thursday night.

The Browns selected Myles Garrett, a defensive end; and Michigan safety, Jabrill Peppers, during the first round of the 2017 NFL draft Thursday.

They also swapped a second-round selection with Green Bay to take tight-end David Njoku late in the first round.

The perfect end to an awesome first day in Cleveland!#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/5PeKRMB2mp — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 28, 2017

All three players spoke in Berea Friday afternoon and said they are eager to compete.

The Browns get two more picks Friday night: in round 2, the Browns have the 52nd pick; then in round 3, they get the 65th overall pick.

