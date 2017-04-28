Indians welcome Browns’ 3 first-round picks to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Our new Cleveland Browns players started their time in town by throwing out the first pitches at Friday night’s Indians game at Progressive Field.
The Indians made the announcement in a ‘Welcome to Cleveland’ tweet Thursday night.
The Browns selected Myles Garrett, a defensive end; and Michigan safety, Jabrill Peppers, during the first round of the 2017 NFL draft Thursday.
They also swapped a second-round selection with Green Bay to take tight-end David Njoku late in the first round.
All three players spoke in Berea Friday afternoon and said they are eager to compete.
The Browns get two more picks Friday night: in round 2, the Browns have the 52nd pick; then in round 3, they get the 65th overall pick.
