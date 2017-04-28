‘I got two clips!’ Mom pulls gun on barber when son’s haircut takes too long

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A mother who took her son to get his hair cut at a barber college felt it was taking too long — so she pulled a gun.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, it happened April 14 at Allstate Barber College on Lorain Avenue.

While the victim was cutting the son’s hair, the woman became upset with the length of time it was taking to cut his hair.

She then pulled a gun from her purse and said, “I got two clips. I’ll pop you.”

The victim finished the cut, and the suspect left with her two children.

Authorities are now asking for help identifying the woman.

If you can provide a tip leading to an arrest, you could get a reward. Call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Or email a tip at www.25crime.com.