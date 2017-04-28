Gary Barnidge thanks Browns fans after being released

Posted 2:11 pm, April 28, 2017, by , Updated at 02:18PM, April 28, 2017

Tight end Gary Barnidge #82 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass for a touchdown while being defended by inside linebacker Danny Trevathan #59 of the Denver Broncos during the third quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 18, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Andrew Weber/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio– Tight end Gary Barnidge is saying goodbye to Cleveland Browns fans.

Though the team hasn’t issued a statement about the veteran playmaker’s status, multiple sources are reporting Barnidge was released.

Known as “Big Play Gar” to teammates, he posted the following on Twitter:

This comes less than a day after Barnidge tweeted this about draft pick David Njoku.

Njoku was even asked about playing with Barnidge Thursday night.

“Of course. I don’t really know much of him, but I know he’s a crazy player. I’m just excited to be here. Everything is just a blessing, honestly,” the former Miami Hurricane said.

Last season, Barnidge had 55 receptions for 612 yards and two touchdowns, making him one of the only consistent players on Cleveland’s offense.

Related stories