Gary Barnidge thanks Browns fans after being released
BEREA, Ohio– Tight end Gary Barnidge is saying goodbye to Cleveland Browns fans.
Though the team hasn’t issued a statement about the veteran playmaker’s status, multiple sources are reporting Barnidge was released.
Known as “Big Play Gar” to teammates, he posted the following on Twitter:
This comes less than a day after Barnidge tweeted this about draft pick David Njoku.
Njoku was even asked about playing with Barnidge Thursday night.
“Of course. I don’t really know much of him, but I know he’s a crazy player. I’m just excited to be here. Everything is just a blessing, honestly,” the former Miami Hurricane said.
Last season, Barnidge had 55 receptions for 612 yards and two touchdowns, making him one of the only consistent players on Cleveland’s offense.