CLEVELAND, Oh -- Evil Ways is a Northeast Ohio based band that specializes in re-creating the authentic Santana sound. Fans say it feels like Carlos Santana himself is on stage at an Evil Ways show. The band covers music from Santana's long spanning career -- from Woodstock to Supernatural.

Click here to learn more about the band Evil Ways and see an upcoming show schedule.

