Dash cam: Topless Ohio woman in mace fight with police

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An Ohio woman who was seen topless and spraying mace at a police officer faced a judge on Thursday.

Quivonna Bonner was charged with felonious assault on an officer. A judge set her bond at $20,000, WSYX/WTTE in Columbus reported.

Dash cam shows Bonner slip out of her handcuffs and pull a can of mace out from under her dress. She tried to spray the mace at officers, but missed. An officer maced her back causing her to drop her can.

Police say Bonner appeared to be intoxicated. They were called after she got into a fight with her girlfriend.

