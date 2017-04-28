Cleveland Browns take three players in first round of NFL Draft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio-- It was a busy night for the Cleveland Browns.

The franchise selected three players in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, including No. 1 overall pick defensive end Myles Garrett. The Browns opted against taking a quarterback Thursday night, despite the obvious need at the position.

"We just added three impact players to our roster. We're all really excited about that," said head coach Hue Jackson.

Most experts considered Garrett, a three-year starter at Texas A&M, to be the best player in this year's draft. In his final college season, the 6-foot-4 defensive end had 15 tackles for losses and 8.5 sacks.

“They picked me because they think they see something in me, and they know that I can help them rebuild and turn this program around. That’s the mindset that we have to have. Starting next year, we can put the pieces together, not only the players but with a mindset that we can actually do this," Garrett said.

The Browns traded down with Houston at No. 12, a pick they had originally acquired in a draft-day trade with the Eagles last year. They gained the Texans' first-round selection in 2018 and continued to focus on defense. Cleveland grabbed Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers, known for playing on both sides of the ball, at No. 25.

“I’m a tenacious defender. I’m a guy who’s a competitor. I’m going to out-compete and out-challenge. That’s what I am going to continue and want to continue to do once I get to the league," Peppers told reporters.

But Cleveland wasn't done dealing. They swapped a second-round selection with Green Bay to take tight end David Njoku late in the first round.

When the NFL Draft resumes Friday night, the Browns have the 52nd and 65th overall picks.

