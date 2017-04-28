Cleveland Browns first-round draft picks to meet with media

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns’ first-round selections from the 2017 NFL Draft will meet with members of the media Friday afternoon.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. (Check back for a live blog of the event.)

For the first time in team history, the Browns selected three players in the opening round. Cleveland took Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett as the No. 1 overall pick.

The Browns had a second first-round pick through a 2016 draft-day trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. The team gained a third first rounder by trading with the Green Bay Packers.

Those trades enabled Cleveland to draft Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers and Miami tight end David Njoku.

