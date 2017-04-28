Browns take QB DeShone Kizer with 52nd pick in NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA — A day after the Cleveland Browns made history and selected three players in the opening round of the NFL draft, the team took a quarterback: DeShone Kizer with their 52nd pick.

The Toledo native played for Notre Dame.

In round 3, they get the 65th overall pick.

Thursday night, Cleveland took Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett as the No. 1 overall pick.

The Browns also took Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers and Miami tight end David Njoku.

**See what they had to say at today’s press conference in Berea**

More stories on the Cleveland Browns and the 2017 NFL Draft here.