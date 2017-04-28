Browns take QB DeShone Kizer with 52nd pick in NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA — A day after the Cleveland Browns made history and selected three players in the opening round of the NFL draft, the team took a quarterback: DeShone Kizer with their 52nd pick.
The Toledo native played for Notre Dame.
In round 3, they get the 65th overall pick.
Thursday night, Cleveland took Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett as the No. 1 overall pick.
The Browns also took Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers and Miami tight end David Njoku.
