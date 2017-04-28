Browns take Larry Ogunjobi with 65th overall pick in NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA — After taking a quarterback earlier in the evening, the Browns took Larry Ogunjobi with the 65th overall pick.

Ogunjobi is a defensive tackle from UNC-Charlotte.

With the 52nd pick, Cleveland took Toledo native and Notre Dame QB, DeShone Kizer.

Thursday night, Cleveland took Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett as the No. 1 overall pick.

The Browns also took Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers and Miami tight end David Njoku.

