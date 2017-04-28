× Boy Scout leader plans to fight back against sex abuse charges: I-Team

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio — The defense attorney is speaking out for a local auxiliary police officer and Boy Scout leader just indicted for sex abuse of a scout.

Aaron Robertson now faces 20 charges. Cuyahoga County prosecutors filed the indictment Thursday. But attorney Michael O’Shea says Robertson “adamantly denies the charges.”

The FOX 8 I TEAM first revealed the arrest several weeks ago. Olmsted Falls police say Robertson volunteered for them as an auxiliary officer, and he served as a scout leader in the town. Investigators say Robertson repeatedly sexually assaulted a boy scout.

O’Shea says Robertson will plead not guilty to the indictment at his first county court appearance next month.

And O’Shea tells us he can’t say more because “I haven’t seen any of the evidence.” Lawyers on both sides will begin sharing evidence soon.

More on this story, here.