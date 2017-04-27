× Who will it be? Countdown to the Browns’ Draft Day decisions

PHILADELPHIA–The excitement is growing, the anticipation is almost over, in few hours the Browns will make their draft pick official, one that fans hope will make the team better and take them to the promised land sooner rather than later.

Nobody knows what Cleveland will do with the first overall pick.

“They haven’t really consulted me but I think what I’m hoping for is an actual good pick,” said Megan Townsend of Philadelphia. Her cousin’s wife is a secretary for Jimmy and Dee Haslam.

The consensus among Browns fans here in Philadelphia is draft Myles Garrett, the defensive end out of Texas A&M and the best available player in the draft.

“It’s gotta be Myles Garrett, it can’t go any other way right now, that guy is going to transform the defense, we need him,” said Ryan Kuharich of Bolivar.

As for the franchise quarterback the team has been seeking since 1999, Browns fans would like that too, but not with the number one pick.

“I think they need to stick with that number one pick overall with Garrett because if they stretch for a quarterback, I think that is a big mistake,” said Michael Siegel of Cleveland.

Nobody in Philadelphia can agree on who the best quarterback in the draft is, another reason the fans want the Browns to avoid drafting a quarterback with the first overall pick.

“We’re going to try all the hometown kids, LeBron was a hometown kid, he became great for us, so hopefully we can do it again with the Brownies,” said Berea native Anne Falatach.

“I personally like DeShaun Watson. I’d love to see a quarterback,” said Cameron Yannayon of Columbus.

No matter who the Browns draft on Thursday night, fans will be happy with one thing, to see the Browns actually get it right on draft night.

“I would like us to come out with the defensive end Myles Garrett and potentially another quarterback in the first round but not necessarily with the first overall pick,” said Pablo Thomas of Kent.

After tonight, Cleveland hopes to be a step closer to the biggest prize in the NFL, the Vince Lombardi trophy. After all, the Draft has become Cleveland’s Super Bowl.

