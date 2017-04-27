Weather Outlook: Warm with storms developing this evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered storms will be around through approximately 6 p.m. this evening. Some heavy downpours along with lightning will be around until the dinner hour.

**Click here for our interactive radar**

Otherwise, tonight will involve partially clearing out the cloud cover.

**Make sure to tune in to Fox 8 News at 6 p.m. today, where we'll reveal our Summer Outlook!"

The last weekend of April looks topsy-turvy with scattered storms around, especially more widespread on Saturday. The warmest day will be Sunday.

Download the Fox 8 Weather app it’s free and we can pinpoint your location giving you an accurate hourly forecast. Try it out, you’ll never use a different weather app again!