Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- After a warm high of 82 degrees, we are (briefly) cooling down closer to normal. All thunderstorms have moved east, but earlier Thursday, some small hail was reported in places. This photo is from North Royalton:

Here is your 8-day forecast:

Download the Fox 8 Weather app it’s free and we can pinpoint your location giving you an accurate hourly forecast. Try it out, you’ll never use a different weather app again!