Weather: Clearing out tonight, not as warm Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Thunderstorms are pushing out of the area.

There were some heavy downpours along with hail in some spots. Otherwise, tonight will involve partially clearing out the cloud cover.

The last weekend of April looks topsy turvy with scattered storms around, especially more widespread on Saturday. The warmest day will be Sunday.

Download the Fox 8 Weather app it’s free and we can pinpoint your location giving you an accurate hourly forecast. Try it out, you’ll never use a different weather app again!