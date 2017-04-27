Police investigate shooting in Avon business parking lot, related car crash

AVON, Ohio — Two people were hurt in a chain of events that started with a shooting in the parking lot of an Avon business Thursday.

According to Avon police, shots were reported fired in the parking lot of TechniFab, 38600 Chester Road at about 8:30 a.m. Shortly after, other calls reported a car crash and additional shots fired in around the same area.

Once police arrived, they found the shooting victim, who was a male employee at TechniFab. He was taken to the hospital.

The male suspect was also taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say both incidents were related, and are still under investigation.

