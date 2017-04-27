Man wearing fake beard wanted for bank robbery in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Division of the FBI and Cleveland police are looking for a bank robbery suspect who was wearing a fake beard.

The FBI says at around 2:24 p.m. Thursday, the man robbed KeyBank on Fulton Road.

Besides the fake beard, the suspect was also wearing a dark blue baseball cap, black sunglasses, a dark blue track suit and black sneakers with white soles. He is described as being 5’7″-5’8″ and in his 40s.

He gave the teller a note, demanding money. The teller complied; the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No weapon was seen and no one was injured. Witnesses report the suspect got into a white Cadillac.

Tips can be reported to the Cleveland Police Department, the Cleveland FBI or Crime Stoppers.

Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual(s) responsible.