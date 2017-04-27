Live blog: 2017 NFL Draft updates

PHILADELPHIA– The Cleveland Browns have the No. 1 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft and a stockpile of other picks.

Will they take top prospect Myles Garrett? Will they trade for a quarterback?

Here’s a look at Cleveland’s selections this year:

First round: No. 1 and No. 12 (via 2016 NFL Draft trade with Eagles)

Second round: No. 33 and No. 52 (via 2016 NFL Draft trade with Titans)

Third round: No. 65

Fourth round: No. 108

Fifth round: No. 145, No. 175 (via Barkevious Mingo trade with Patriots) and No. 181 (compensatory)

Sixth round: No. 185 and No. 188 (Via trade with Texans for Brock Osweiler)