LISTEN: Man calls 911, says girlfriend stole his heroin

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- On a 911 call, you can hear a Bath Township man telling a dispatcher his girlfriend stole his heroin.

Dispatcher: what's going on there?

Caller: I'm trying to stop her from leaving.

Dispatcher: Okay, well what, why are you trying to? What happened?

Caller: She stole heroin from me.

Police said the caller Joseph Murphy, 20, reported the theft back in January. The 911 call was recently released.

Police body camera told a different story. Murphy said his girlfriend took money from him; police said he later pulled out a substance from his pants and was taken into custody.

Murphy was again arrested; this time on April 16 after police said he was involved in a crash while driving drunk.