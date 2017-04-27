‘It’s a big mystery:’ Mentor native Mitch Trubisky talks Cleveland Browns ahead of NFL Draft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA-- Mentor native Mitch Trubisky stopped to talk to FOX 8's P.J. Ziegler on the red carpet ahead of Thursday night's NFL Draft.

When asked if he will be a Cleveland Brown by the end of the night, he said, "Only time will tell." The Browns have the No. 1 and No. 12 overall selections.

Trubisky, a graduate of Mentor High School, opted to forgo his senior year at North Carolina to enter the draft. He was the 2012 Ohio Mr. Football and named the FOX 8 Friday Night Touchdown Player of the Year during his junior year.

"I try to represent Mentor and Northeast Ohio as best as I can because I love where I'm from and I have a lot of pride in that," he said.

Trubisky was joined at the draft by "the two best parents in the world," as well as his siblings and friends. The rest of his close supporters will be eagerly watching from the Happy Mouse in Mentor.

"It's been a long journey, a lot of hard work and dedication has gone into it to get to this point. And it's going to be a dream come true to hear my name be called tonight," Trubisky said.

The quarterback did not provide any insight on which NFL teams are interested in selecting him. He said he hasn't paid attention to the day's rumors.

"It's all up in the air. It's a big mystery," Trubisky said.

