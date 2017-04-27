× I-Team learns how many Cleveland drivers affected by court mix-up

CLEVELAND, Ohio — We now know how many drivers spent time in jail when they shouldn’t have or paid fines they shouldn’t have because of a mix-up in Cleveland Municipal Court with traffic laws, a problem first revealed by the FOX 8 I TEAM.

The court says the mix-up affected 9407 drivers. Sixty three went to jail. And 289 paid excessive fines.

The problem occurred because of how Cleveland City Council renewed 14 traffic laws. The penalties were not renewed with the laws. Yet judges operated for nearly a year handling cases as if the penalties were still in effect. However, they were not.

The problem went on for nearly a year until it was recently discovered. And it has taken weeks for the court to figure out which drivers and how many were affected.

A new court order says those who paid excessive fines should get a refund. It does not, though, address what will be done, if anything, for those who spent time in jail unnecessarily.

