× Grand jury indicts Auxiliary Police Officer for allegedly assaulting boy scout

OLMSTED FALLS-A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a suburban auxiliary police officer and Boy Scout leader for allegedly sexually assaulting a boy scout.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors have filed 20 charges against Aaron Robertson.

He now faces an indictment for rape, kidnapping and more.

Olmsted Falls police arrested Robertson in March.

According to an affidavit the sexual abuse began in the spring of 2015 and progressed over the next two years, with most of the abuse taking place in a storage building in Olmsted Falls.

The victim was also allegedly raped inside a home in North Ridgeville, as well.

Ed Dean says while he never saw Boy Scouts at Robertson’s home, he did see him possess troop paraphernalia.

“Loading equipment for jamborees or something like that. So, I knew he was associated with the Boy Scouts to some degree,” said Dean.

Robertson served as an auxiliary or volunteer, officer.

And police say he had been a scout leader.

However, investigators say Robertson preyed on a boy scout even carrying out the sex assaults in a storage shed used by scouts.

Robertson goes to court to begin facing the charges next month.

***More on the story here**