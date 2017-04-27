× Gareon Conley drafted by Oakland Raiders with No. 24 pick

PHILADELPHIA — Despite rape allegations that emerged days before the draft, Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley was drafted by the Oakland Raiders with the No. 24 pick.

Conley seemed like a lock to be selected in the first round until earlier this week, when it was revealed that he had been accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Cleveland hotel.

Conley called the allegations “completely false” and no charges have been filed as police investigate. He was named in a police report that details the allegations but no information has been forwarded to prosecutors.

A short time before Conley was picked in the draft Thursday night, FOX 8 I-Team reporter Peggy Gallek confirmed through Conley’s attorney that his client passed a lie detector test.

The pick addresses Oakland’s lack of depth in the secondary.

Conley started every game over the past two years at Ohio State and allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete just 37 percent of their throws in his direction

The Cleveland Browns started Thursday night’s first round selecting Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett. Despite a defensive-heavy draft class, three teams traded up to grab quarterbacks, the Bears, Chiefs and Texans.

