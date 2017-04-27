Fire at lumber store leaves hundreds in the dark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio -- When a business in Canton went up in flames late Wednesday night, there was plenty inside the building to fuel the fire.

Canton firefighters were called to Canton Hardwood on 8th Street NW around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters battled intense flames at the lumber store for several hours before getting the fire under control. They remained on the scene early Thursday putting out hot spots.

According to AEP, the fire knocked out power to more than 650 homes. It was expected to be restored early Thursday morning.

While Canton firefighters were on the scene, they got a call for a nearby house fire. They responded and quickly got that fire under control.

The Red Cross was called to the scene of the lumber store fire to provide assistance for the firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.